Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A National Guardsman wearing a face mask and gloves pushes a cart with groceries on it for residents at a local food bank.

Delivering Groceries

Arizona National Guard service members prepare and deliver boxes of groceries to area residents at a food bank in Mesa, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona citizen soldiers and airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response.

