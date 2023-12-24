Temp Check

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Wyatt Tungate takes the temperature of Marine Corps Capt. John Bell, a pilot assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 2, 2020. Marines assigned to VMFA-312 and Marine All Weather Attack Squadron 533, based at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina, take part in a rotational unit deployment program to supplement Marine Aircraft Group 12. The deployment enables MAG-12 to maintain its obligation to the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between Japan and the U.S. while facilitating the safe transition for VMFA - 242 from F/A-18D Hornets to the F-35B Lightning II.