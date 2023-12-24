An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine holds a digital thermometer to the temple of a sailor; both men are wearing face masks.

Temp Check

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Wyatt Tungate takes the temperature of Marine Corps Capt. John Bell, a pilot assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 2, 2020. Marines assigned to VMFA-312 and Marine All Weather Attack Squadron 533, based at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina, take part in a rotational unit deployment program to supplement Marine Aircraft Group 12. The deployment enables MAG-12 to maintain its obligation to the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between Japan and the U.S. while facilitating the safe transition for VMFA - 242 from F/A-18D Hornets to the F-35B Lightning II.

Photo Gallery