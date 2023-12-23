Food Distribution Arizona National Guard service members unload and load trucks of groceries to be distributed to local food banks at the Midwest food bank in Gilbert, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2020. Arizona's citizen soldiers and airmen continue to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.58 MB) Tags: National Guard, coronavirus Photo By: Army Spc. Thurman Snyder, Arizona National Guard VIRIN: 201005-A-UN281-882.JPG Photo Gallery