Swab Testing Airman with the 167th Medical Group assist with COVID-19 testing for the community at the West Virginia University Student Recreation Center in Morgantown, W.Va., Sept. 30, 2020. The airmen are assigned to the West Virginia National Guard’s task force medical team which has been assisting county health departments throughout the state during the pandemic. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.82 MB) Tags: Air Force, National Guard, coronavirus Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Tim Sencindiver, West Virginia Air National Guard VIRIN: 200930-Z-RR598-0011.JPG Photo Gallery