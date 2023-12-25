Flu Shot

Air Force Senior Airman Robert Padilla, assigned to the 30th Health Care Operations Squadron as an aerospace medical technician, gives Air Force Col. Anthony Mastalir, assigned to the 30th Space Wing commander, a flu shot at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020. Influenza, also known as the flu, is a potentially serious illness that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes death.