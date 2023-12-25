Hand Sanitizer

Air Force Airman 1st Class Jessica Garrett, a material management specialist assigned to the 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, uses hand sanitizer at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., Sept. 29, 2020. To adhere to higher headquarters guidance, returns were put on hold and the LRS is now accepting individual protective equipment returns. Material management specialists account for nearly 180,000 pieces of IPE worth about $15.9 million.