An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen hold a flare from the back of an aircraft.

Flare Affair

Airmen prepare to deploy a flare from the back of a C-17 Globemaster III during training over Hawaii, Sept. 29, 2020. The airmen are assigned to the Hawaii Air National Guard, which continues to support NASA's SpaceX Human Spaceflight program. The high-intensity illuminating flares enhance the ability to conduct contingency astronaut rescue operations in various lighting conditions.

Photo Gallery