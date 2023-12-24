Arizona Testing An Arizona National Guardsman helps prepare and collect COVID-19 test samples from state employees at an Arizona Department of Economic Security facility in Casa Grande, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2020. The testing ensures employees who work closely with the public continue to provide essential services. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.83 MB) Tags: national guard, air force, health, coronavirus Photo By: Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin VIRIN: 201007-Z-CC902-0030Y.JPG Photo Gallery