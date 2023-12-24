An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman leans toward the open window of a black pickup while communicating with the driver.

Arizona Testing

An Arizona National Guardsman helps prepare and collect COVID-19 test samples from state employees at an Arizona Department of Economic Security facility in Casa Grande, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2020. The testing ensures employees who work closely with the public continue to provide essential services.

Photo Gallery