An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine wearing a face mask and gloves takes the temperature of a Navy sailor wearing a face mask.

Temp Task

A Marine assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock conducts COVID-19 mitigation procedures on sailors aboard Patrol Boats Mk VI assigned to Commander, Task Force 75 in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 6, 2020. Maritime Expeditionary Security Forces and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit sailors assigned to Commander, Task Force 75 embarked and are conducting integrated littoral maritime security operations from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock with the Marines and sailors already deployed as Task Force Ellis from I Marine Expeditionary Force.

Photo Gallery