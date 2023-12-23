Pet Scan

Michelle Pribble, Naval Medical Center San Diego's lead nuclear medicine technologist, prepares a patient for a positron emission tomography scan in the hospital's Nuclear Medicine Department in San Diego, Oct. 6, 2020. A PET scan is used to reveal or evaluate various conditions, including cancers, heart conditions and brain disorders. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many facets of health care are conducted, and NMCSD's Nuclear Medicine Department has adapted some of its techniques and practices to keep the staff and patients safe while delivering high-quality health care. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.