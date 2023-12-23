Food Bank

Members of the Michigan Air National Guard and Army National Guard, now part of the Michigan National Guard COVID-19 Joint Task Force, work with the Greater Lansing, Mich., Food Bank, preparing soup kits and school kid backpacks in Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2020. The food bank's warehouse has packaged 5,000 soup kits weighing 55,000 lbs. and 10,000 school backpacks weighing 70,000 lbs in September. Since March, Michigan National Guard teams have supported food banks across Michigan, distributing more than 7 million pounds of food to local communities.