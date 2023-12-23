An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Several male and female soldiers wearing face masks stand at attention during a class graduation.

Graduating Class

Soldiers graduate from the 7th Army Training Command Noncommissioned Officer Academy’s Basic Leadership Course as commandant's list graduates at the Rose Barracks Theater in Vilseck, Germany, Oct.9, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the course and graduation were conducted both in person and virtually, with the majority of the graduating class participating virtually.

Photo Gallery