Temp Check

Army Spc. Abigail Snell, a human resources specialist assigned to the 4-6th Heavy Attack Reconnaissance Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, receives a medical screening during the 16th CAB vaccine rodeo at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Oct. 8, 2020. All the soldiers received medical screening and temperature checks prior to entering the vaccine rodeo in an effort to prevent possible spread of COVID-19.