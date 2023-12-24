An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing a face mask kneels to tape down a social distancing sign on the sidewalk.

School Support

Army Pfc. Sean Pratt and fellow Hawaii National Guard members assigned to Task Force Oahu tape social distancing signs on the sidewalk outside of Honowai Elementary School in preparation for the Department of Health’s annual flu vaccination in Waipahu, Hawaii, Oct. 14, 2020. Families walked-up with their children to receive their vaccine.

