High-Flying Friendship Two U.S. Air Force and two Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II's fly in formation over Sedona, Ariz., Oct. 8, 2020, during a commemoration flight celebrating the partnership between the two air forces in training fighter pilots at Luke Air Force Base. The flight marked the final sortie between the two nations before the departure of the Australian airmen.