Hanging Flyers

Army Spc. Sharae Garcia and Army Pvt. Lutali Aifili, Hawaii National Guard members assigned to Task Force Oahu, hang up safety signs at the Honowai Elementary School in preparation for an annual flu vaccination event organized by the Department of Health in Waipahu, Hawaii, Oct. 14, 2020. The health department provides flu vaccinations to schools but had to take extra precautions this year due to COVID-19.