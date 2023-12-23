An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A female sailor wearing personal protective equipment holds a test kit in her right hand and a dropper in her left hand behind a glass partition.

Test Samples

Navy Seaman Hannah Jarnigan, a laboratory technician assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego’s microbiology laboratory, prepares COVID-19 samples for testing on a high-throughput assay, molecular testing machine in San Diego, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

