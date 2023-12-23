Hope Boxes

Two airmen put the final touches on a pallet of ‘Hope Boxes’ destined for residents of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct.18, 2020. The humanitarian aid will be delivered to those who have been impacted by ongoing natural disasters in the Caribbean. Each box contains food for 216 meals, along with a water filtration system to purify 100 gallons of water.