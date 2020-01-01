Michigan Support

Members of the Michigan Air National Guard and Army National Guard, now part of the Michigan National Guard COVID-19 Joint Task Force, work with the Greater Lansing Food Bank preparing soup kits and school kid backpacks in Lansing, Mich., Oct. 10, 2020. The Food Bank warehouse packaged 5,000 soup kits and 10,000 school kid backpacks in September. Since March, Michigan National Guard teams have supported food banks across Michigan, distributing more than 7 million pounds of food to local communities.