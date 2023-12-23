River Rescues Navy MH-60S Nighthawk helicopters conduct inland water rescue maneuvers with members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Swift Water Rescue Team on the Kanawha River in Dunbar, W.V., Oct. 21, 2020. The training is aimed at building interoperability between services and to further refine humanitarian assistance and disaster recovery capabilities. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.28 MB) Tags: Guard, Navy Photo By: Edwin L. Wriston, Army National Guard VIRIN: 201021-Z-FC129-2740A.JPG Photo Gallery