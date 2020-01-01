An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A national guardsman wearing personal protective equipment performs a COVID-19 test

COVID Test

Army Cpl. Tyler Pugsley, assigned to the Ohio National Guard, conducts a COVID-19 test during drive-thru testing at Anthony Wayne Junior High School in Whitehouse, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2020. The Ohio National Guard is supporting community partners by helping to collect COVID-19 test samples throughout the state.

Photo Gallery