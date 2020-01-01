COVID Test Army Cpl. Tyler Pugsley, assigned to the Ohio National Guard, conducts a COVID-19 test during drive-thru testing at Anthony Wayne Junior High School in Whitehouse, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2020. The Ohio National Guard is supporting community partners by helping to collect COVID-19 test samples throughout the state. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (8.5 MB) Tags: Army, Guard, Coronavirus Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Kregg York, Ohio Air National Guard VIRIN: 201019-Z-HS920-0158.JPG Photo Gallery