Food Distribution Arizona National Guardsmen prepare boxes of groceries to be delivered to area residents at a kosher food bank in Phoenix, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 citizen soldiers and airmen to support the community during the pandemic emergency response. Tags: Guard, Humanitarian, Coronavirus Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin, Arizona Air National Guard VIRIN: 201021-Z-CC902-0072.JPG