Robot Demon

An ultraviolet light disinfection robot is demonstrated to the staff at Naval Hospital Bremerton in Bremerton, Wash., Oct. 14, 2020. The UV device will soon be in use at the military treatment facility as an additional safeguard against the COVID-19 pandemic. NHB/NMRTC Bremerton supports more than 60,000 military families in West Puget Sound, shaping military medicine through training, mentoring and research to ensure a ready medical force and operationally ready force.