Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A service member wearing a face mask helps fill a grocery cart and bags for a senior citizen using a walker.

Food Pantry

Arizona National Guard service members helped fill grocery carts and bags for senior citizens at a walk-through food pantry in Sun City, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona citizen soldiers and airmen to support the community during this emergency response.

