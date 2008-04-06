Funeral Escort

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” and members of “Pershing’s Own,” the U.S. Army Band conduct modified military funeral honors with funeral escort for Medal of Honor recipient Army Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Shurer II at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Oct. 27, 2020. Shurer received the Medal of Honor for going above and beyond the call of duty April 6, 2008, while assigned to Special Operations Task Force 33 in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.