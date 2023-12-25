An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing a face mask and gloves pushes a cart with boxes.

Helping Hand

Arizona National Guard service members prepared grocery bags for residents at a food distribution warehouse in Yuma, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona citizen soldiers and airmen to support the community during this state of emergency response.

Photo Gallery