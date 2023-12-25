Helping Hand Arizona National Guard service members prepared grocery bags for residents at a food distribution warehouse in Yuma, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona citizen soldiers and airmen to support the community during this state of emergency response. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.44 MB) Tags: Humanitarian aid, coronavirus Photo By: Army Spc. Thurman Snyder, Arizona Army National Guard VIRIN: 201026-Z-UN281-148.JPG Photo Gallery