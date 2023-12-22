Blood Work

Navy Seaman Melodie Abell, assigned to the Naval Branch Health Clinic at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, draws blood from a service member at the clinic in San Diego, Oct. 29, 2020. Abell oversees the recruits' vaccination process and ensures their medical records are properly built. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many facets of health care are conducted, and Naval Medical Center San Diego's branch health clinics have adapted some of their techniques and practices to keep the staff and patients safe while delivering high quality health care. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty service members, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.