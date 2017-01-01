Preparing Groceries Arizona National Guard service members prepare groceries for area residents at a food bank in Casa Grande, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has responded to domestic emergencies, such as 9/11 airport security, Monument Fire in 2011, Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the Havasupai Floods in 2018. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.82 MB) Tags: Humanitarian aid, coronavirus Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin, Arizona Air National Guard VIRIN: 201029-Z-CC902-0027.JPG Photo Gallery