Vaccine Transfer A pharmacy supply supervisor transfers the initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from container to freezer at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Ky., Dec. 31, 2020. The hospital began inoculating healthcare workers and first responders within hours, marking the start of its phased-in vaccination program to mitigate the spread of the virus.