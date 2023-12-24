Vaccination Prep A technician loads a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine for inoculating personnel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2021. Officials at the base are currently vaccinating health care providers, support staff, emergency services and public safety personnel. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.37 MB) Tags: Distribution, Health, Air Force, Coronavirus, OWS, Warp Speed, covid19vaccine Photo By: Wesley Farnsworth, Air Force VIRIN: 210105-F-AV193-1015T.JPG Photo Gallery