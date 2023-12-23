An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of National Guardsmen are seen from above seated around tables.

Mobile Vaccinations

Members of the Hawaii National Guard prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccinations on a C-17 Globemaster III at Hilo, Hawaii, Jan. 5, 2021. The aircraft was modified into a mobile vaccination clinic to provide vaccine to activated guardsmen on neighboring islands.

Photo Gallery