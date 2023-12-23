Mobile Vaccinations Members of the Hawaii National Guard prepare to administer COVID-19 vaccinations on a C-17 Globemaster III at Hilo, Hawaii, Jan. 5, 2021. The aircraft was modified into a mobile vaccination clinic to provide vaccine to activated guardsmen on neighboring islands. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.87 MB) Tags: Distribution, Guard, Air Force, Coronavirus, OWS, Warp Speed, covid19vaccine Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman John Linzmeier VIRIN: 210105-Z-GR156-0160A.JPG Photo Gallery