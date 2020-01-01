Vaccine Inspect Medical staff assigned to the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital inspect and store the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea at Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2020. The hospital is one of three Defense Department medical treatment facilities in South Korea inoculating medical staff and other key personnel during the initial worldwide distribution of the vaccine. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.03 MB) Tags: coronavirus, warp speed, ows, covid19vaccine Photo By: Army Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kosterman VIRIN: 201228-A-WF509-0023.JPG Photo Gallery