Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two army soldiers put COVID-19 vaccines in a cooler.

Vaccine Inspect

Medical staff assigned to the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital inspect and store the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea at Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2020. The hospital is one of three Defense Department medical treatment facilities in South Korea inoculating medical staff and other key personnel during the initial worldwide distribution of the vaccine.

