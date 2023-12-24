An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers carry COVID-19 vaccines onto a C-19 Globemaster III.

Vaccine Load

Soldiers assigned to the Medical Detachment, Hawaii National Guard, carry COVID-19 vaccinations onto a C-17 Globemaster III, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hi., Jan. 5, 2021. The aircraft, operated by 154th Wing airmen, was modified into a mobile vaccination clinic to administer the vaccine to activated guardsmen on neighboring islands.

