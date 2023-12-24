Reviewing Charts Air Force Capt. Dana Hunter Jr., physician assistant assigned to the 60th Medical Group, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., reviews a chart at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital, Lodi, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021. Northern Command, through Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Defense Department support to the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (7.54 MB) Tags: coronavirus Photo By: Army Spc. Caleb Minor VIRIN: 210106-A-JB875-1673.JPG Photo Gallery