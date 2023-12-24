First Responders Maryland National Guard medical personnel administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Charles County first responders at the Regency Furniture Stadium, Waldorf, Md., Jan. 6, 2021. More than 140 Maryland National Guard members are gearing-up to directly support the COVID-19 vaccination initiative. Mobile vaccination support teams are providing direct support to county health departments, assisting with the acceleration of vaccination efforts. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.02 MB) Tags: coronavirus, warp speed, ows, covid19vaccine Photo By: Army Sgt. 1st Class Thaddeus Harrington, Maryland National Guard VIRIN: 210106-Z-CY398-036.JPG Photo Gallery