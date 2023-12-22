Receiving Vaccine

Air Force Col. Jessica Spitler, 30th Medical Group commander, and Air Force Senior Airman Dakota Orozco-Garcia, 30th MDG member, receive their vaccinations against COVD-19 during Operation Fight Back at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 6 2021. Medical workers from the 30th Medical Group set up a point of distribution system to help administer the first round of COVID-19 vaccines.