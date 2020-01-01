An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A nurse wearing personal protective equipment checks a patient.

Patient Care

Navy Lt. Kathryn Hrezo, a critical care nurse assigned to the Rural Rapid Response Team, checks a patient’s blood sugar level while working in the COVID-19 ward at the Northern Navajo Medical Center, Shiprock, N.M., Dec. 31, 2020. Northern Command, through Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Defense Department support to the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.

