An aerial photograph shows a person wearing a military uniform sitting at each of six tables lined up outside; a person wearing civilian clothing sits opposite each service member. Pieces of paper are on the tables in front of the service members.

Registration Process

The Puerto Rico National Guard started operations at the Bayamón regional vaccination center at the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum in San Juan, Jan. 7, 2021. This center will serve health professionals of the municipalities from Bayamón, Cataño, Toa Baja, Dorado, Vega Alta, Corozal, Orocovis, Barranquitas, Comerío, and Toa Alta on different days of the week. The vaccination process starts with registration at 7 a.m., from Monday through Saturday. On Saturdays, doctors and dentists will be vaccinated.

