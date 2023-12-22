An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A person wearing a face mask and gloves gives an injection to a soldier.

Vaccination Day

Army Spc. Victoria Yarborough, a health care specialist for the Maryland Army National Guard Medical Detachment, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a soldier at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Md., Jan. 8, 2021. Maryland National Guard soldiers and airmen are supporting the state’s COVID-19 vaccination initiative with mobile vaccination support teams, which are providing medical and logistical support to county health departments during the global pandemic.

Photo Gallery