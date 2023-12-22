Vaccination Day

Army Spc. Victoria Yarborough, a health care specialist for the Maryland Army National Guard Medical Detachment, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a soldier at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Md., Jan. 8, 2021. Maryland National Guard soldiers and airmen are supporting the state’s COVID-19 vaccination initiative with mobile vaccination support teams, which are providing medical and logistical support to county health departments during the global pandemic.