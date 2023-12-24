COVID-19 Vaccine Air Force Staff Sgts. Allison Turner and Elizabeth Ciero, both assigned to the 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron, fill syringes with the COVID-19 vaccine in the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Medical Center auditorium, Jan. 8, 2021. The airmen were preparing the syringes to vaccinate health care workers and other phase-1 airmen. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.93 MB) Tags: Air Force, coronavirus Photo By: R.J. Oriez, Air Force VIRIN: 210108-F-JW079-1050.JPG Photo Gallery