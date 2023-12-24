An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what's happening in the Defense Department.

An Army doctor wearing personal protective equipment uses a COVID-19 technique to perform a medical procedure.

COVID-19 Technique

Army Maj. (Dr.) Douglas Ruhl, a surgeon at Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., uses the COVID-19 airway management isolation chamber to perform a mastoidectomy, which removes a growth behind the eardrum, Jan. 5, 2021. This procedure requires drilling into the skull, creating bone dust and aerosolized droplets.

