Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A crewmember wearing a face mask moves supplies for an emergency field hospital.

Offloading Supplies

A NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center crewmember offloads supplies from a DC-8 for an emergency field hospital at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021. Samaritan’s Purse, a charitable organization, has partnered with Lancaster Baptist Church, the city of Lancaster and AV Hospital to provide a 70-bed temporary field hospital to support COVID-19 patients.

