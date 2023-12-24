Patient Care Air Force Capt. Whay Cheng, a physician assigned to the 60th Medical Group, 60th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., tends to a patient at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Colton, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021. Defense Department medical teams integrated into California hospitals to provide medical support alongside hospital medical personnel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.58 MB) Tags: Air Force, coronavirus Photo By: Army Spc. DeAndre Pierce VIRIN: 210111-A-DJ607-1023Y.JPG Photo Gallery