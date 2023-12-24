Funeral Honors Soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” conduct modified military funeral honors for retired Army Maj. Gen. Donald C. Hilbert at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Jan. 11, 2021. Hilbert was selected to command The Old Guard in 1977, and held several other important command and staff positions during his military service. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.54 MB) Tags: Army Photo By: Army Sgt. Jacob Holmes VIRIN: 011121-A-GA562-032C.JPG Photo Gallery