Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers drape an American flag over a casket.

Funeral Honors

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” conduct modified military funeral honors for retired Army Maj. Gen. Donald C. Hilbert at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., Jan. 11, 2021. Hilbert was selected to command The Old Guard in 1977, and held several other important command and staff positions during his military service.

Photo Gallery