COVID-19 Screening Navy Seaman Christian Monieno, assigned to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, N.C., prepares to conduct a COVID-19 screening on Marine Corps Cpl. Menelik Collins, a combat photographer assigned to the Communication Strategy and Operations Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, at the new Combined Respiratory Aid Station, Jan. 8, 2021.