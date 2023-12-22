Preparing A Vaccine

Army Spc. Kailee Soares prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a drive to vaccinate Hawaii National Guardsmen assigned to the COVID-19 response in the town of Hanapepe on Hawaii's Kauai island, Jan. 12, 2021. The Hawaii National Guard's Joint Task Force continued its COVID-19 vaccinations of soldiers and airmen assigned to support Kauai County. The vaccines and the National Guard medical team were airlifted to Kauai County via a Hawaii Army National Guard Black Hawk.