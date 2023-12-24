An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines raise the American flag.

Morning Colors

Marines raise the American flag at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. The Marines were performing their daily duties of executing a ceremonial flag raising alongside Japanese security guards. The ceremony with the host nation symbolizes the cooperation and joint effort of American and Japanese forces throughout Japan.

Photo Gallery