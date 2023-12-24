Street Patrol Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kyle Knepper guards a crosswalk while students, parents and staff of Kitatama Elementary School walk to class in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 7, 2021. Every Tuesday and Thursday, military community volunteers serve as crossing guards to assist elementary students and staff crossing busy neighborhood intersections. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.1 MB) Tags: Marine Corps, Indo-Pacific, Partnerships Photo By: Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Pulliam VIRIN: 210107-M-TX547-1151.JPG Photo Gallery