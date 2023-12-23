An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A fighter jet is refueled in midair.

Midair Refuel

An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender during Operation Octave Quartz above Africa, Jan. 9, 2021. The operation relocates U.S. forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while supporting partner forces and maintaining pressure on violent extremist groups.

