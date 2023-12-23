Midair Refuel An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender during Operation Octave Quartz above Africa, Jan. 9, 2021. The operation relocates U.S. forces in Somalia to other East Africa operating locations while supporting partner forces and maintaining pressure on violent extremist groups. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.2 MB) Tags: Air Force, Training, Operation Octave Quartz Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor Harrison VIRIN: 210109-F-YL100-0572C.JPG Photo Gallery