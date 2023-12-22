Filling Out Paperwork Soldiers in the Maryland Army National Guard use fellow soldiers' backs in front of them to fill out their medical paperwork to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Capitol Complex in Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021. National Guard soldiers and airmen from several states have traveled to the district to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.79 MB) Tags: National Guard, coronavirus, warp speed, ows, covid19vaccine, inauguration 2021 Photo By: ArmySgt. Chazz Kibler VIRIN: 210114-Z-OV020-2031.JPG Photo Gallery